Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Graybar Electric, a privately owned distributor of industrial supplies headquartered in Missouri, to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over the purchase of approximately $3 million worth of fiber cable equipment, was filed by Kean Miller on behalf of Community Broadband Holdings. The case is 1:22-cv-05165, Community Broadband Holdings, LLC v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

August 31, 2022, 1:07 PM