New Suit - Product Liability

Samsung and Techtronic Industries Power Equipment were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, brought by Adams Law on behalf of Community Association Underwriters of America, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Ridgid power drill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Community Association Underwriters of America Inc. v. Techtronic Industries Power Equipment et al.