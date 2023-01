New Suit - Product Liability

Honeywell International was sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court for property damage allegedly caused by a defective thermostat. The court case, filed by deLuca Levine on behalf of Community Association Underwriters of America Inc., as subrogee of the Lake Forest Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00473, Community Association Underwriters Of America, Inc. v. Honeywell International.