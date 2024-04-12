Noel F. Chakkalakal and Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for First Horizon National in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to wireless communication between devices, was filed Feb. 27 in Texas Eastern District Court by Beaty Legal on behalf of Communication Interface Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:24-cv-00169, Communication Interface Technologies, LLC v. First Horizon Bank.
Banking & Financial Services
April 12, 2024, 8:50 AM