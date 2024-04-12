Who Got The Work

Noel F. Chakkalakal and Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for First Horizon National in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to wireless communication between devices, was filed Feb. 27 in Texas Eastern District Court by Beaty Legal on behalf of Communication Interface Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:24-cv-00169, Communication Interface Technologies, LLC v. First Horizon Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2024, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Communication Interface Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Shea Beaty

defendants

First Horizon Bank

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims