Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partner Robert L. Lee has entered an appearance for Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Beaty Legal on behalf of Communication Interface Technologies, asserts three patents related to client-server computing architecture. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:24-cv-00014, Communication Interface Technologies, LLC v. Chick-Fil-A, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 23, 2024, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Communication Interface Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Beaty Legal PLLC

defendants

Chick-Fil-A, Inc.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims