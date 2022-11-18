Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman Mathis & Gary and Dunbar Law on Friday removed a malpractice lawsuit against Andersen Tax LLC and James E. Goode to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by the Gordon Law Firm on behalf of Commonwealth Real Estate Holdings, Henry R. Lewis and Lewis Capital Fund LLC, accuses the defendants of negligently advising Lewis to invest in projects converting three family units in Cambridge, Massachusetts into condominiums. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs lost nearly $13 million on the projects. The case is 1:22-cv-11974, Commonwealth Real Estate Holdings LLC et al. v. Andersen Tax LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 18, 2022, 6:44 PM