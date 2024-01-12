Who Got The Work

Peter M. Vetere of Burns & Levinson has entered an appearance for United Salvage Corp. of America in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, which seeks to enforce United Salvage to comply with the EPA’s federal stormwater permit, was filed Nov. 20 in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, is 1:23-cv-12810, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. United Salvage Corp. of America.

Government

January 12, 2024, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Plaintiffs

Office Of The Attorney General

defendants

United Salvage Corp. of America

defendant counsels

Burns & Levinson

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws