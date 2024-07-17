Pierce Atwood partner Michelle N. O'Brien has entered an appearance for Pavestone in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 14 in Massachusetts District Court by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of discharging industrial stormwater from its concrete products facility without applying for or receiving a federal industrial stormwater discharge permit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11276, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. Pavestone, LLC.
Government
July 17, 2024, 12:43 PM