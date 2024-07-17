Who Got The Work

Pierce Atwood partner Michelle N. O'Brien has entered an appearance for Pavestone in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 14 in Massachusetts District Court by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of discharging industrial stormwater from its concrete products facility without applying for or receiving a federal industrial stormwater discharge permit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:24-cv-11276, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. Pavestone, LLC.

Government

July 17, 2024, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Commonwealth Of Massachusetts

Plaintiffs

Attorney General'S Office

Office Of The Attorney General

Defendants

Pavestone, LLC

defendant counsels

Pierce Atwood

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws