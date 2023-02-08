Who Got The Work

Wiggin and Dana partner Joe Merschman has entered an appearance for scrap metal recycling facility Chet's Wrecking & Auto Parts Co. Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 1 in Massachusetts District Court by the Office of the Massachusetts State Attorney General, requires Chet's to comply with and obtain a federal stormwater permit and seeks civil penalties of over $59,000 per day for Chet's prior violations of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is 3:23-cv-10263, Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Chet's Wrecking & Auto Parts Company, Inc.

Government

February 08, 2023, 6:59 AM