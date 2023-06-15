Who Got The Work

Michael S. Campinell of Beveridge & Diamond and Michael J. O'Neill of McGregor Legere & Stevens have entered appearances for Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal and marine terminal operator Patriot Stevedoring & Logistics in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint was filed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on April 18 in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which also targets Brayton Point LLC, alleges that the defendants discharge industrial stormwater into Mount Hope Bay in violation of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:23-cv-10819, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. Brayton Point LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 15, 2023, 11:43 AM

