Who Got The Work

Matthew B. Byers of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for BFS Group in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed March 15 in Massachusetts District Court by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of discharging industrial storm water from its wood product manufacturing facility without a permit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-10573, Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Bfs Group LLC.

Government

May 10, 2023, 10:37 AM

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws