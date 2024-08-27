Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Dianne R. Phillips has entered an appearance for Atlantic Oliver II Francis Avenue in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 7 in Massachusetts District Court by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of discharging stormwater into the Canoe River Wetlands in violation of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-12035, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. Atlantic Oliver II Francis Avenue, LLC.

Government

August 27, 2024, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Commonwealth Of Massachusetts

Plaintiffs

Office Of The Attorney General

Defendants

Atlantic Oliver II Francis Avenue, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws