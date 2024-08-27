Holland & Knight partner Dianne R. Phillips has entered an appearance for Atlantic Oliver II Francis Avenue in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 7 in Massachusetts District Court by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of discharging stormwater into the Canoe River Wetlands in violation of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-12035, Commonwealth Of Massachusetts v. Atlantic Oliver II Francis Avenue, LLC.
Government
August 27, 2024, 10:42 AM