New Suit - Contract

Commonwealth Edison, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp., filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Davey Resource Group and Davey Tree Expert Co. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Johnson & Bell, Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff and Kelly & King, seeks indemnification in two underlying personal injury lawsuits arising from a fatal tree-removal project near a power line. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01336, Commonwealth Edison Co. v. Davey Resource Group et al.