Commonwealth Court Rules Out-of-State Transit Agency Protect...

News From Law.com

The Commonwealth Court ruled Friday that New Jersey Transit is shielded from a negligence lawsuit in Pennsylvania. The three-judge panel's precedential opinion held that two plaintiffs' claims against the state-owned transportation system were barred by sovereign immunity. According to Jessica Anderson of Anderson & Shah, who represented NJ Transit, the decision is the first from a Pennsylvania appeals court interpreting a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that strengthened sovereign immunity between states.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 3:13 PM

nature of claim: /