News From Law.com

A unanimous en banc panel on May 5 rejected Montgomery County's argument that lead paint constitutes a public nuisance, shutting down an avenue for political subdivision to combat exposure risks. The Certification Act, which regulates activities involving lead-based paint, does not outright identify lead paint to be a public nuisance. But the county argued that the statute nonetheless makes the connection through its language calling lead poisoning a public health threat.

May 08, 2023, 4:42 PM

nature of claim: /