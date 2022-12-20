New Suit

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, an Australian bank and financial services company, sued the U.S. government Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims over its 2013 U.S. federal income tax return for its New York-based branch. The lawsuit, brought by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, accuses the U.S. government of erroneously collecting and retaining over $65 million in federal income taxes as a result of the U.S. government's disallowance of a deduction related to the plaintiff's foreign exchange losses. The case is 1:22-cv-01858, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia v. USA.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2022, 4:44 AM