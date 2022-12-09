New Suit - Trade Secrets

Polsinelli filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of CommonSpirit Health. The complaint arises from a software services agreement with defendant Emerge Clinical Solutions. The suit claims that the defendant has refused to return or destroy certain confidential data beyond the termination of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02750, CommonSpirit Health v. Emerge Clinical Solutions, LLC.

Business Services

December 09, 2022, 1:30 PM