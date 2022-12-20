Common Sense: How Law Firms Can Manage This Economic Downtur...

News From Law.com

In November, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian announced it was laying off 20 associates after discharging 10 in September.That started a rash of news regarding law firms' layoffs and other austerity measures amid the current economic downturn, including Cooley announcing late last month it was laying off 78 attorneys and 72 paralegals. More cuts and higher billing rates could be coming up for large firms, and midsize firms are budgeting for a revenue decrease in 2023.

