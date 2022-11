News From Law.com

Judicial immunity doesn't protect a West Virginia family court judge from a lawsuit over her ordering and leading a warrantless search of a litigant's home in a divorce dispute, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit was told Monday. According to the lawsuit, Judge Louise Goldston led a half-hour search of a litigant's house during a divorce proceeding, conduct that ultimately led to her censure.

West Virginia

November 15, 2022, 10:48 AM