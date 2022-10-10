New Suit

The Campaign Legal Center filed a lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court targeting the Federal Election Commission in connection with the 2021 senate runoff election in Georgia. The case, brought on behalf of Common Cause Georgia, contends that the FEC illegally dismissed allegations of undisclosed political contributions and coordination between conservative organization True the Vote and the Georgia Republican Party. The case is 1:22-cv-03067, Common Cause Georgia et al v. Federal Election Commission.

Government

October 10, 2022, 3:56 PM