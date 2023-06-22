The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Justby International Auctions and Cunwen Zhu for commodities fraud on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $1.3 million in investment funds intended for trading in foreign exchange currencies and digital assets like Bitcoin and Ether. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04937, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Zhu et al.
Government
June 22, 2023, 4:13 PM