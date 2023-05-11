Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and MoloLamken have stepped in to represent cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, alleges that although around 16 percent of its accounts are held by U.S. customers, Binance has ‘disregarded’ U.S. registration and regulatory requirements. It further alleges that the defendants have ‘facilitated violations of U.S. law’ by encouraging customers to circumvent compliance controls. The defendants are also represented by Latham & Watkins and Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, is 1:23-cv-01887, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Zhao et al.
Fintech
May 11, 2023, 11:49 AM