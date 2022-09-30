New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Digitex LLC, Adam Todd and other defendants Friday in Florida Southern District Court for allegedly operating an illegal digital asset derivatives trading platform. The suit accuses Digitex of failing to deploy anti-money laundering measures or provide transparency to customers. The suit also targets Todd for explicitly disparaging anti-money laundering programs via YouTube as a strategy to sway customers and manipulate the price of 'DGTX tokens,' the company's 'native currency.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23174, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Todd et al.

