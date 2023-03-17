Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Andrew Goldstein and Russell Capone have entered appearances for FTX engineering director Nishad Singh in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in New York Southern District Court by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, contends that Singh created a software code that allowed $8 billion in FTX customer assets to be diverted to Alameda Research, FTX's sister company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:23-cv-01684, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Singh.

Government

March 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

defendants

Nishad Singh

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws