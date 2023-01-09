New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court accusing a defendant of garnering approximately $1.69 million by operating a fraudulent commodity pool. The suit asserts that Mark A. Ramkishun misrepresented himself as registered broker in order to compel investment in his Ponzi-like scheme. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00120, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Ramkishun.

