The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency company Ooki DAO f/k/a bZx DAO on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to register as a futures commission merchant before allowing customers to participate in its blockchain-based bZx Protocol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05416, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Ooki DAO.

September 22, 2022, 5:32 PM