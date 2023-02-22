New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against Richard Miller, Justin Dendinger and their businesses Flip 2 Futures Trading and Punch Drunk Marketing on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of soliciting investments for futures trading without properly registering with the CFTC and misappropriating roughly $35,000 in investment funds for personal expenses. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00436, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Miller et al.

