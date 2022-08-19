New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against Andrew M. Middlebrooks and his commodity pool EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit accuses Middlebrooks of soliciting individuals to contribute to the pool through fraud and misrepresentations about profits, asset accumulation and outside auditing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11943, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Middlebrooks et al.

Government

August 19, 2022, 4:49 PM