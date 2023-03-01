Who Got The Work

Seth David DuCharme and Rebecca Joyce Foxwell of Bracewell have stepped in to represent Neil Phillips' companies Glen Point Capital Advisors LP and Glen Point Capital LLP in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 15 in New York Southern District Court, accuses Phillips of artificially driving down the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the South African rand in order to trigger a $30 million payout under a pair of options contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:22-cv-10589, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Glen Point Capital Advisors LP et al.

Government

March 01, 2023, 7:08 AM