Who Got The Work

Kaplan Hecker & Fink partners Sean Hecker and Jenna M. Dabbs have stepped in to defend hedge fund founder Neil Phillips against charges of manipulative trading from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The complaint, filed Dec. 15 in New York Southern District Court, accuses Phillips of artificially driving down the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the South African rand in order to trigger a $30 million payout under a pair of options contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:22-cv-10589, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Glen Point Capital Advisors LP et al.

Government

January 30, 2023, 4:21 AM