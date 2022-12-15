New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against Neil Phillips and his companies Glen Point Capital Advisors LP and Glen Point Capital LLP on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over allegedly deceptive trade practices. The suit accuses the defendants of artificially driving down the USD-to-ZAR exchange rate in order to trigger a $30 million payout under a pair of options contracts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10589, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Glen Point Capital Advisors LP et al.

Government

December 15, 2022, 7:56 PM