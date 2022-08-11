New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Rathnakishore Giri and other defendants Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court for allegedly defrauding investors of over $12 million. The suit alleges that Giri misrepresented himself as a legitimate digital asset trader who could guarantee profits while actually engaging in a Ponzi scheme and misappropriating funds for his own personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03091, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Giri et al.

Government

August 11, 2022, 3:03 PM