New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Phillip Galles, Tyche Asset Management and other defendants for fraud on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit accuses Galles of collecting over $6 million from investors as part of a Ponzi scheme disguised as a 'managed futures fund.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02970, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Galles et al.

Government

May 11, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Phillip Galles

Tyche Asset Management LLC

Tyche Asset Trade LLC

Tyche Master Fund Ltd

Tyche Offshore Fund Ltd,

Tyche Onshore Fund GP, LLC

Tyche Onshore Fund LP

Tyche Pml Master Fund Ltd

Tyche Pml Onshore Fund LP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws