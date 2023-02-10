New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued and FXL Investment PR, Ramon S. Gomez and other defendants Friday in Puerto Rico District Court over an alleged Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of misappropriating at least $13 million of pool participants’ funds to pay purported returns and referral commissions to existing pool participants. The complaint further contends that the defendants used pool participant funds to pay business and personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01065, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. FX Latino, Inc. et al.

Government

February 10, 2023, 5:57 PM