New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Dwight A. Foster and K.E.L. Enterprises Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses the defendants of fraudulently soliciting $13.2 million from members of the public to participate in a commodity pool operated by the defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11552, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Foster et al.

Government

June 28, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

defendants

Dwight A. Foster

K.E.L. Enterprises, Incorporated

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws