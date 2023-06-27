Who Got The Work

Gaurav K. Talwar of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Fisher Capital, AMS Consulting Solutions and Alexander Spellane, also known as Alexander Overlie, in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed April 25 in New York Eastern District Court by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, accuses the defendants of inducing investors, primarily elderly and retirement-aged persons, to invest in precious metals at grossly inflated prices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, is 1:23-cv-03121, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Fisher Capital LLC et al.

Government

June 27, 2023, 7:28 AM

