New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Fisher Capital, AMS Consulting Solutions and Alexander Spellane a/k/a Alexander Overlie for fraud on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of inducing investors, primarily elderly and retirement-aged persons, to invest in precious metals at grossly inflated prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03121, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Fisher Capital LLC et al.

Government

April 25, 2023, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

defendants

Alexander Spellane

AMS Consulting Solutions LLC

Fisher Capital LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws