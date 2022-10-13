Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Scheef & Stone on Tuesday removed a securities lawsuit against Argent Asset Group, First State Depository Company and Robert Leroy Higgins to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, accuses the defendants of fraudulently soliciting $7 million in cash, silver and other assets from at least 200 customers who participated in a silver lease program. The case is 1:22-cv-05554, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. First State Depository Company, LLC et al.

Government

October 13, 2022, 7:41 AM