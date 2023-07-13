New Suit - CFTC Enforcement

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. and its founder Alexander Mashinsky on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The complaint accuses the defendants of engaging in a scheme to defraud investors by misrepresenting its crypto platform as safe and profitable. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06008, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Celsius Network LLC et al.

Government

July 13, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (dc)

defendants

Alexander Mashinsky

Celsius Network LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws