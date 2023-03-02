Who Got The Work

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr shareholder Michael A. Harvey has stepped in to defend Francisco Story in a pending securities lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 31 in Texas Southern District Court by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The suit accuses the defendants of operating three interconnected fraudulent schemes in which they solicited and accepted funds from individuals and entities who are not eligible contract participants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-00336, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Brisco et al.

Government

March 02, 2023, 10:56 AM