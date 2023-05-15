New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the states of California and Hawaii filed a lawsuit in California Central District Court on Monday accusing Red Rock Secured and other defendants of engaging in a precious metals investment scheme. The court action asserts that the defendants failed to disclose that they were charging investors up to 130% markup on coins, defrauding them of over $34 million collectively. The defendants are also accused of misrepresenting the actual market value of the coins. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03680, Commodity Futures Trading Commission et al v. Red Rock Secured, LLC et al.

Government

May 15, 2023, 1:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation

State of Hawaii, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Securities Enforcement Branch

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

defendants

Anthony Spencer

Red Rock Secured, LLC

Shade Johnson-Kelly

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws