Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson have stepped in as defense counsel to Caroline Ellison and Zixiao Gary Wang, respectively, in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 13 in New York Southern District Court by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, accuses Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, and a 'small circle of insiders' of manipulating FTX digital asset code, and misappropriating FTX customer deposits to trade on outside digital asset exchanges as well as support various high-risk investments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:22-cv-10503, Commodity Futures Trading Commission et al v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Government

December 23, 2022, 4:39 AM