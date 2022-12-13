New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court targeting Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, Alameda Research and other defendants. The lawsuit accuses Bankman-Fried and a 'small circle of insiders' of manipulating FTX digital asset code, and misappropriating FTX customer deposits to trade on outside digital asset exchanges as well as support various high-risk investments. The defendants are also accused of taking out hundreds of millions of dollars in so-called loans from Alameda to purchase luxury real estate and make political donations. A similar suit was filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10503, Commodity Futures Trading Commission et al v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Government

