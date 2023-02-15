New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Armen Temurian and Vista Network Technologies for fraud on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating Bitcoin and Ether from investors in a Ponzi-like scheme while also offering a 'Mini-Miner' machine which could not actually mine crypto as promised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01235, Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Temurian et al.

