Who Got The Work

James M. Auslander, Hilary Jacobs and Julius M. Redd from Beveridge & Diamond have stepped in to defend Dominion Energy in a pending lawsuit challenging a proposed project to construct 176 wind turbines for commercial purposes off the coast of Virginia Beach. The suit, filed March 18 in the District of Columbia District Court by attorney Paul D. Kamenar and Gatzke Dillon & Ballance on behalf of the Committee For a Constructive Tomorrow and other plaintiffs, argues that the project will harm the endangered North Atlantic right whale and that it fails to consider other approved wind-turbine projects along the Atlantic coast. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loren L. Alikhan, is 1:24-cv-00774, Committee For Constructive Tomorrow et al v. United States Department Of Interior et al.

Energy

April 09, 2024, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Committee For Constructive Tomorrow

Craig Rucker

Heartland Institute

National Legal And Policy Center

Peter Flaherty

The Heartland Institute

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Paul D. Kamenar

Gatze Dillon & Ballance LLP

defendants

Dominion Energy Corporation

Deb Haaland

Elizabeth Klein

Gina Raimondo

Janet Coit

National Marine Fisheries Service

United States Bureau Of Ocean Management

United States Department Of Interior

defendant counsels

Beveridge & Diamond

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws