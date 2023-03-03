Committee Finalizes Draft Mandatory-Reporting Rules for Lawy...

News From Law.com

A state bar committee on Friday finished drafting a proposed rule that would require California lawyers to report to the state bar any colleague who commits a crime. The proposed Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3 says that in addition to crimes, lawyers who have "credible evidence" must alert the bar to acts of "fraud or misappropriation of funds or property, when that conduct raises a substantial question as to that lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer."

California

March 03, 2023, 8:33 PM