New Suit - ERISA

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sanchez Daniels & Hoffman, names the Estate of George V. Laventure and April Laventure as claimants in connection with an underlying ERISA dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-00902, Committee, as plan administrator of the Prudential Insurance Company of America Deferred Compensation Plan et al v. Laventure et al.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 2:57 PM