New Suit - Trademark

CW Productions Inc. and DJ Pleasure Events were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court for putting on an event with the same name and theme as the plaintiff's 'Sundresses and Seersucker' annual fundraising event. The court action, filed by Kean Miller and Greenberg Traurig on behalf of non-profit organization Commitment to Excellence Inc., seeks an injunction to prevent the defendants from using the event name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00544, Commitment to Excellence, Inc. v. Cw Productions, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 13, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Commitment to Excellence, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kean Miller

defendants

Cw Productions, Inc.

Dj Pleasure Events

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims