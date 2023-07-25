Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Conner & Winters on Monday removed a quiet title action against Enid & Anadarko Railway Co., Chicago Pacific and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Commissioners of the Land Office for the State of Oklahoma, seeks a declaration that the defendants have abandoned and forfeited a railroad and easement in Jefferson County. The case is 5:23-cv-00652, Commissioners of the Land Office v. Enid & Anadarko Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Commissioners of the Land Office

Plaintiffs

Andrea C Bair

Commissioners Of The Land Office

Oklahoma Dept Of Environmental Quality

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Brewer and Taylor Co

Chicago Pacific Corporation

Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad Company

Enid and Anadarko Railway Company

John Doe

defendant counsels

Conner & Winters

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property