Lawyers at Conner & Winters on Monday removed a quiet title action against Enid & Anadarko Railway Co., Chicago Pacific and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Commissioners of the Land Office for the State of Oklahoma, seeks a declaration that the defendants have abandoned and forfeited a railroad and easement in Jefferson County. The case is 5:23-cv-00652, Commissioners of the Land Office v. Enid & Anadarko Railway Co. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 25, 2023, 4:26 PM