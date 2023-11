News From Law.com

A quadrennial commission tasked with studying New York judges' salaries were in accord on Monday with recommending increases for the first time since 2019. Commissioner Victor Kovner, senior counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine, said it was shocking and offensive" that judges' pay lags behind that of recent law school graduates in some firms.

